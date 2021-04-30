Tall can sales to help tall ship sail

Article content

A local brewery is teaming up with a sailing program to launch a special project.

Tall Ship Expeditions Canada-Brigantine’s “Dream Big” project will see the St. Lawrence II set sail east to Maritime Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Newfoundland, and Nunatsiavut over the 2023 and ’24 seasons. The project, in memory of TSEC-Brigantine founder Francis MacLachlan, who died in April, will include a major fundraiser to upgrade the tall ship and to provide the trip free to its participants.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tall can sales to help tall ship sail Back to video

Kingston’s Spearhead Brewery is pairing with TSEC-Brigantine to present a limited edition of Spearhead’s New England India Pale Ale (NEIPA), with a portion of sales will be steered toward the Dream Big project.

“We are proud to partner with Tall Ship Expeditions Canada and provide youth an opportunity to participate in life-changing experiences,” Spearhead Brewing Company president Josh Hayter said in a news release.

“The team at TSEC-Brigantine told us about their plan for an important project, and we were more than happy to jump onboard and support their fundraising efforts.”

“The pandemic has affected all organizations, including ours, and we appreciate the support that Spearhead will provide through this partnership,” TSEC executive director Chris Chafe stated in the same release.

“It exemplifies the values we encourage in our youth programs, including leadership and teamwork.”

Cans of the limited-edition NEIPA can be found at the brewery’s retail store, 675 Development Dr., or by ordering online through spearheadbeer.com.