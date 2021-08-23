Television crews took over Fort Henry this past weekend to film Pop Whiz, a new trivia game show for teens.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Local participants between 13 and 17 years of age battled it out over three rounds for the title of Pop Whiz champion as they answered Canadian-related trivia questions.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Teenage trivia buffs battle it out at Fort Henry Back to video

The show, which is geared to younger audiences, highlights smaller communities across Ontario and incorporates local businesses and tourist attractions.

While Kingston is one of the larger communities featured in the show, executive producer Frank Bertolas explained that the city’s musical roots made it a top choice for filming.

“Because of the pop culture focus of the show, we looked for pop culture that came out of Canada. So the Tragically Hip is from here, locally, and every episode has some flavour of local pop culture in it,” he explained in an interview with the Whig-Standard.

According to Bertolas, the City of Kingston was eager to accommodate the filming, even going so far as to offer Fort Henry as a filming location and to provide all participants $100 in Downtown Dollars, coupons that can be spent at downtown Kingston businesses.

While the show usually films inside a large tent, the fort provided some refuge for film crews and contestants this weekend, as the sweltering heat made the days quite uncomfortable. Production moved indoors for some of the rounds, allowing crews to use air conditioning to cool down the camera equipment and for contestants to have brief respites from the heat.

Despite the heat, contestants were enthusiastic and parents watched on excitedly as the rounds were announced. For the production crew, watching the kids get excited and excel throughout the game is a highlight.