One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston and Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region on Tuesday.

The new case was reported among a female in her 30s, and is still under investigation as to the source of transmission.

Ten active cases of COVID in Kingston region

Today’s reported case brings the number of active cases in the KFL&A region to a total of 10 cases.

Among previously reported cases, two new variants of concern have been identified.

KFL&A Public Health is encouraging Kingston residents to continue following public health guidelines and to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.