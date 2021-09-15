Ten cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region on Wednesday.

Six of Wednesday’s reported cases were among children under the age of ten. Four of those cases, three among females and one among a male, are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission. The other two cases in both a male and a female under the age of ten, are confirmed close contact transmissions.

One of the reported cases, among a female between the ages of 10 to 17, is currently under investigation as to the source of transmission.

The three remaining cases are confirmed close contact transmissions, one reported among a female in her 30s, and two cases reported among males between the ages of 18 to 29.

One previously reported has been removed from the Public Health dashboard, as it falls outside the KFL&A jurisdiction.

Public Health is reporting that four additional cases have been resolved, and there are 46 active cases in the KFL&A region.

All residents are encouraged to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines remain widely available in the KFL&A region, and appointments and mobile clinic locations are posted on the KFL&A website and social media pages.