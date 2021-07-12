Theodore Tugboat will stop for a few days in Kingston while on its way from Halifax to its new home in Hamilton.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Theodore Too” — the 65-foot replica of the tugboat from the Canadian children’s show — will dock at the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes on Ontario Street from Monday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 14.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Theodore Tugboat to arrive in Kingston Monday Back to video

Monday morning, Theodore Tugboat was making its way up the St. Lawrence River after spending the weekend in Brockville. As of 10 a.m. the tugboat was east of Gananoque, travelling at 6.6 knots. The tugboat is expected to arrive in Kingston around 4 p.m., Monday

The public event begins Tuesday morning at the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes on Ontario Street. There will be a flotilla that heads out to Cedar Island around 10 a.m., returning to the marine museum around 11 a.m. An opening ceremony is planned for 11:30 a.m.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, visitors will not be allowed onboard but are welcome to take pictures.

While docked in Kingston, the tugboat will be outfitted with a temperature sensor that will measure the water surface temperatures at subsequent stops along its Lake Ontario tour.

Those measurements will be used by partner Swim Drink Fish, formerly Lake Ontario Waterkeeper, for its “Swim Guide” app, which gauges and reports the quality of the water for swimming.

The tugboat is also collecting “watermarks,” personal stories about local waterways, for Swim Drink Fish, and there will also be a flotilla in Kingston.

The tugboat, which set sail June 10 from Halifax, where it was used for tours of the harbour, was purchased earlier this year by marine industrialist Blair McKeil.