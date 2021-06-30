Theodore Tugboat to stop in Kingston in July
Article content
Theodore Tugboat will stop for a few days in Kingston while on its way from Halifax to its new home in Hamilton.
“Theodore Too” — the 65-foot replica of the tugboat from the Canadian children’s show — will dock at the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes on Ontario Street from July 12 to 14.
Theodore Tugboat to stop in Kingston in July Back to video
Due to the ongoing pandemic, visitors will not be allowed onboard but are welcome to take pictures.
While docked in Kingston, the tugboat will be outfitted with a temperature sensor that will measure the water surface temperatures at subsequent stops along its Lake Ontario tour.
Advertisement
Article content
Those measurements will be used by partner Swim Drink Fish, formerly Lake Ontario Waterkeeper, for its “Swim Guide” app, which gauges and reports the quality of the water for swimming.
The tugboat is also collecting “watermarks,” personal stories about local waterways, for Swim Drink Fish, and there will also be a flotilla in Kingston.
The tugboat, which set sail June 10 from Halifax, where it was used for tours of the harbour, was purchased earlier this year by marine industrialist Blair McKeil.
Theodore Too’s new job is to travel throughout the Great Lakes to promote the marine industry.
“There’s a big story to tell from software, electronics and systems needed for commercial, civil and defence marine, to propulsion, naval architects and shipbuilding,” McKeil stated in a news release dated June 9.
“Our hope is for ‘Theodore Too’ to bring awareness to both sailing and shore-based job opportunities, shining a bright light on industries supporting Canada’s supply chain including ports, cargo terminals, shipyards, offshore supply bases and shore-based manufacturing.”
When the tugboat, launched in Nova Scotia in April 2000, finally arrives in the Port of Hamilton, it will be converted to use biodiesel to align with Theodore Too’s promotion of sustainability.