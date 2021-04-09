





Article content A video featuring the dean of its faculty of health sciences released Thursday by Queen’s University was intended to emphasize to students how serious the third wave of COVID-19 really is locally and across the province. The video features a message from Dr. Jane Philpott, who worked in a hospital last summer during the first wave of COVID-19 before taking over as dean. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Third wave 'much worse,' dean tells Queen's students in video Back to video Philpott, who noted in Thursday’s video that the COVID-19 situation is “much worse now,” noted that the intensive care units in Kingston are nearing capacity as patients from other hospitals in the province are being transferred to Kingston. “With the fact that the numbers across the province are so bad, we’ve been getting these transfers in, and it was suddenly raised to my attention (Thursday) morning that people didn’t realize we had 17 COVID-positive patients in our ICU and we’re expecting five or six more every day,” Philpott explained over the phone Friday morning.

Article content “This has put enormous strain on the hospital, and we thought if we got this message out, it would help our students understand why we’re so serious about making sure they stay home, but possibly even others in the community that may not understand how dire things are.” Kingston General Hospital sits across King Street from Breakwater Park, which was closed by the city on Friday after groups of young people were spotted gathering there. When asked what she would tell those health-care workers who get off long shifts only to see the maskless groups congregating in the park — a popular lament on social media — she first pointed out that the “vast majority” of Queen’s students were following the rules, and she noted that many of the health sciences students have been volunteering in the community with vaccinations and the like. “Unfortunately, there are others that don’t take it with the seriousness it deserves, and it is frustrating because it makes it annoying for all of the students who are trying so hard to follow the rules, and so we hope that messages like this will get through to say, ‘Your health system is in crisis,’” Philpott said. “We are seeing younger and younger people getting infected. Some of the seriously ill people now are young people, so nobody is invincible, and this is not going to be over until everyone realizes that they have a part to play in ending it as soon as possible.” Philpott, a former member of Parliament who was the first doctor to serve as Canada’s minister of health, said it was important that her message to students had “the right tone.”

Article content “The message, I hope, will get through. Bashing people over the head doesn’t always work that well, but appealing sometimes to people’s sense of social obligation and community obligation I think is important,” she said. “Others are welcome to put out stronger messages if they think that’s more effective. I believe in treating with respect and giving them the information to make wise decisions, so I hope that it will be taken in that tone.” Philpott believes that this is a time when people shouldn’t be divisive, but instead “we need to be pulling together. It’s not a time to be attacking each other in the community. This is a time to be appealing to everybody to stay apart and stay home.” As she nears the end of her “interesting” first year as dean of health sciences, Philpott said she would be remaining in Kingston and may return to working in a hospital. “Stay tuned,” she said. “I may, in fact, be getting back on the front lines sooner rather than later.” phendra@postmedia.com twitter.com/petehendra https://youtu.be/waTP60cccUQ

