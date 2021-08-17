A local woman is among three people facing charges after a drug raid downtown on Friday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Members of the Kingston Police’s drug enforcement and street crime units used a warrant to search a home on Barrie Street as a result of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking investigation. Inside, they found cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and Canadian currency worth a street value of approximately $8,000.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three charged after downtown drug raid Back to video

Police also found a loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol.

Kate-Lynn Sweet, 27, was arrested on site and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, as well as multiple firearms offences. Also arrested and facing the same charges are Jahrich Brewster, 18, of the Greater Toronto Area and a male young offender also from the GTA.

Sweet was released with a future court date while the two males were held pending a bail hearing.