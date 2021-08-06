Three new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region

Article content

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Friday.

One of the reported cases, a male between the ages of 10 to 17, is a confirmed close contact transmission.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region Back to video

The two additional cases were a female in her 30s and a female between 18 and 29, who are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission.

One health-care worker has been identified among previously reported cases.

With no additional cases resolved, there are now 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the local public health region.

Public health is encouraging residents to get both doses of vaccine, and to do so as soon as possible. Public health will be holding a pop-up clinic at Richardson Stadium on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. for those 12 and up.