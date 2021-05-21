Three new COVID-19 cases in Kingston region Friday

Article content

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Friday.

Two of the new cases were people under the age of 10: a female who caught the virus through close contact and a male whose case is under investigation.

The third case, a female in her 30s, was the result of close contact.

Ten cases are now considered resolved, leaving the active case count at 55.

According to public health’s online dashboard, three people are in hospital intensive care units and on ventilators.

“I just want to thank the community,” Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A, said during a media call on Friday. “Our counts of COVID-19, cases of COVID-19 are heading in the right direction, especially going into a long weekend.”