Three of five elementary schools cleared after 'variant' reported

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has determined there are no further risks to students in three of the five different elementary schools dismissed Thursday out of precaution after it was discovered there was contact with someone with a variant of concern.

The cohorts at Marysville Public School, Vanier and Polson Park Public School were cleared Friday.

“These cohorts are not at risk because of this exposure, and students in these cohorts are no longer required to self-isolate,” the Limestone District School Board stated in a news release.

Cohorts, or classes, from two other schools continue to self-isolate as public health investigates. Those schools are Sir John A. Macdonald Public School and Winston Churchill Public School.

Seven classes in the five schools were dismissed after a contact of a contact had been exposed to someone with the variant of concern was discovered, the school board said.

There are no current COVID-19 cases in Limestone schools, the board said.