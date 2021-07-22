Tourism group doles out funding to local groups

• Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises for a live host and musical entertainment on the Island Queen’s three-hour tour.

Most of the local recipients were awarded money in the “new or enhanced product” category. The recipients are (the amount wasn’t disclosed):

More than $215,000 is being doled out as the Regional Tourism Organization for South Eastern Ontario, also known as RTO 9, announced 30 partnership fund recipients in three categories on Thursday.

Some Kingston and area businesses are getting a financial boost from the regional tourism office.

• The Kingston Canadian Film Festival for the 2022 edition in February.

• The Kingston Theatre Alliance for this summer’s Kick & Push Festival, which has doubled in length from three weeks to six and doubled the number of performances. It will include three Indigenous plays, virtual reality programming and plays will be staged across the city and not just in the downtown core.

• The Military Communications and Electronics Museum will host an Improbable Escapes game.

The museum is also one of the recipients in the “Digitizing your Business” category, as is the Wolfe Island Commons.

Wolfe Island Commons has also been awarded funding in the “new or enhanced product” category for its “Wolfe Island Experience,” which includes a farmers market, an Indigenous garden and local arts and musician events, among other things.

Also receiving money in the category will be Amherst Island’s Topsy Farms for its “Headlands Experiences,” including children’s scavenger hunts, “Kayaking Afternoons with Kristin,” forest therapy workshops and “Wild Wellness Multi-day Experiences.

Two Gananoque attractions — the Thousand Islands Playhouse and the Thousand Islands Boat Museum — are to receive “new or enhanced project” funding for their “socially distanced lobby” and “river exploration adventure,” respectively.

A new event to Gananoque, “Red, Hot & Blue Rockabilly Weekend,” in partnership with Gananoque Brewery, will feature live music, a vintage market and a cruise. The new event is a recipient in both the “itinerary development” and “enhanced or new product” categories.