Township overwhelmed with volunteers for vaccination clinic

On Wednesday morning, Loyalist Township posted on social media that it was looking for volunteers to staff its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Amherstview next month.

“We were confident that we would get folks,” said Hilary Fennell, community development co-ordinator for Loyalist Township, to whom calls and emails from those interested in helping were directed. “I don’t know that we expected to get this sort of outpouring of support.”

The two-day clinic, which will be run by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health and take place at W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre in Amherstview on April 6 and 27, needed people to help set up, run and tear down the clinic. Volunteers were to be over 18 years of age, able to stand for four to five hours and available for the days of the clinic and two days of training at the beginning of the month.

The township posted at 9 a.m. that it was looking for 20 to 22 volunteers for each day.