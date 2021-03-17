Township overwhelmed with volunteers for vaccination clinic
Article content
On Wednesday morning, Loyalist Township posted on social media that it was looking for volunteers to staff its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Amherstview next month.
“We were confident that we would get folks,” said Hilary Fennell, community development co-ordinator for Loyalist Township, to whom calls and emails from those interested in helping were directed. “I don’t know that we expected to get this sort of outpouring of support.”
Township overwhelmed with volunteers for vaccination clinic Back to video
The two-day clinic, which will be run by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health and take place at W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre in Amherstview on April 6 and 27, needed people to help set up, run and tear down the clinic. Volunteers were to be over 18 years of age, able to stand for four to five hours and available for the days of the clinic and two days of training at the beginning of the month.
The township posted at 9 a.m. that it was looking for 20 to 22 volunteers for each day.
Advertisement
Article content
By noon Wednesday, 90 people had already offered to help.
“I’ve been with the township for four years, but I’ve never experienced this sort of outpouring of support,” Fennell said.
In fact, she was still receiving emails and calls by mid-afternoon Wednesday, so they took down their social media posts and created a backup list of volunteers.
“People were replying back that they were thankful to be included on the backup list,” she said.
Fennell said she has received phone calls from post-secondary students to people in their mid-70s.
“I’ve been sharing with staff as the day has progressed with ‘Here’s where we’re at.’ I started an email to the fire chief (to say) that I’ve got 38 emails so far, and by the time I wrote two more sentences, I was up to 39, 40,” she said.
W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre was chosen as a vaccination site about a month ago, and the dates the clinic would run were just confirmed.
“People are eager to help and eager to be part of it,” Fennell said, “and the township and the family health team were pleased that we were able to offer a clinic so close for our folks.”
phendra@postmedia.com
twitter.com/petehendra