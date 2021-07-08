Article content

Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region on Thursday have increased to 20 the number of active cases with which public health is now dealing.

Two of the reported new cases are outbreak related, with one reported to be a female in her 50s and another a male in his 40s.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Twenty active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region Back to video

The third case, a male under the age of 10, is currently under investigation.

Among previously reported cases, five cases of variants of concern have been identified, including one Delta variant.

No additional cases have been reported as resolved, leaving active cases at 20.