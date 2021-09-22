Two cases of COVID-19 identified at Bath Public School

Two cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Bath Public School.

According to a news release issued by Limestone District School Board on Wednesday evening, two students at Bath Public School have tested positive for COVID-19, though the board has determined these cases pose no risk to staff or students.

According to the release, cases are deemed to pose no risk when the individual in question has been learning remotely, was already isolating as they had previously been identified as a close contact, or was not present at school while infectious.

The school board said it is working closely with Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health to prevent further spread of COVID-19 within schools and the broader community.

Staff and students are required to monitor daily for symptoms of COVID-19.