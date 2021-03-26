Two class, bus cohorts dismissed at schools over COVID concerns

Article content

Two class and two bus cohorts who may have been exposed to a contact of someone who has COVID-19 were dismissed Friday and asked to self-isolate until further notice, a news release from the Limestone District School Board reads.

One class cohort and Bus 154 from Bath Public School were dismissed, as was a class cohort from Ernestown Secondary School and Bus 158, which is used by students at Ernestown and Odessa Public School.

With the increase of cases showing variants of concern, which increases the chance of person-to-person transmission, additional precautions are being taken, the release stated.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that (Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington) Public Health has been notified that a contact of COVID-19 case attends Ernestown Secondary School,” a letter issued by public health reads, mirroring one also sent to Bath Public School.

“Please note that if you are receiving this letter only, this individual was not identified in your student’s classroom/cohort.”

It’s unknown for how long the students will have to isolate, the news release stated, and families will be updated as soon as possible.

There are currently three active cases in the Limestone school board.