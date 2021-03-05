Two new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the area on Friday.

The cases consist of a male in his 30s (close contact) and a male between 10 and 19 years old (under investigation).

No cases were resolved on Friday and the area now has a total of 21 cases.

One person remains in intensive care on a ventilator.