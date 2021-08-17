Two new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

One case reported was a male under the age of 10, and the second case was reported as a female between the ages of 18 to 29. Both cases are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission.

Public health is also reporting two cases resolved, bringing the regional case count to seven active cases.

Among previously reported cases, one case of a variant of concern has been identified.

Public health continues to encourage all residents to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has all available appointments and walk-in clinics on the public health website.