Two new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday
Article content
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.
One case reported was a male under the age of 10, and the second case was reported as a female between the ages of 18 to 29. Both cases are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission.
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday Back to video
Public health is also reporting two cases resolved, bringing the regional case count to seven active cases.
Among previously reported cases, one case of a variant of concern has been identified.
Public health continues to encourage all residents to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has all available appointments and walk-in clinics on the public health website.