Article content

Please note: Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington Public Health issued a clarification Saturday re. Dr. Moore’s comments on Friday. It reads: “The post-secondary students had employment that involved teaching children. This employment was not part of their studies at Queen’s University and it did not take place in the classroom or schools at either school board (LDSB or ALCDSB).” The story has been updated.

It was because of exposure to university students with COVID-19 that the Limestone District School Board dismissed seven cohorts at five different schools on Thursday, the region’s medical officer of health said Friday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. University students linked to dismissal of cohorts at public schools Back to video

The cohorts at three of those five schools — Marysville Public School, Vanier and Polson Park Public School — were cleared to return to class next by Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Friday.

Moore is hopeful that the cohorts at the other two, Winston Churchill and Sir John A. Macdonald public schools, will be cleared to resume classes by Monday, but the investigation will continue over the course of the weekend.

“We’re only testing the highest-risk contacts. We don’t have to test anyone else,” Moore said. “And if these high-risk contacts are negative, we’re confident they haven’t spread it to anyone else.”