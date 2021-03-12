University students linked to dismissal of cohorts at public schools
Article content
Please note: Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington Public Health issued a clarification Saturday re. Dr. Moore’s comments on Friday. It reads: “The post-secondary students had employment that involved teaching children. This employment was not part of their studies at Queen’s University and it did not take place in the classroom or schools at either school board (LDSB or ALCDSB).” The story has been updated.
It was because of exposure to university students with COVID-19 that the Limestone District School Board dismissed seven cohorts at five different schools on Thursday, the region’s medical officer of health said Friday.
University students linked to dismissal of cohorts at public schools Back to video
The cohorts at three of those five schools — Marysville Public School, Vanier and Polson Park Public School — were cleared to return to class next by Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Friday.
Moore is hopeful that the cohorts at the other two, Winston Churchill and Sir John A. Macdonald public schools, will be cleared to resume classes by Monday, but the investigation will continue over the course of the weekend.
“We’re only testing the highest-risk contacts. We don’t have to test anyone else,” Moore said. “And if these high-risk contacts are negative, we’re confident they haven’t spread it to anyone else.”
Advertisement
Article content
There are currently 15 Queen’s University students who have tested positive for COVID-19, and one of those cases shows a variant of concern.
“We only have one confirmed VOC student at present,” Moore said when asked to clarify. “There is the belief that that virus could have been transmitted to others, we just don’t have that confirmation, and in an abundance of caution, given that we have delays in some of the test results getting back to us, there were other Queen’s students who had potential exposure to these Limestone students that we thought it prudent just to isolate them, get the initial testing of the person who had the direct contact, and if that person who had direct contact’s negative, everyone else would be cleared.
“If they’re positive, clearly anyone around them should be protected as well.”