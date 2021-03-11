Vaccination appointments for those 80 and over can be booked starting March 15

The local public health unit confirmed Thursday that people 80 years of age and older by the end of this year can book their COVID-19 vaccination either online or by phone starting Monday, March 15.

The vaccination booking system is organized by the provincial government, not Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, which has asked the public not to call them about booking an appointment or checking their eligibility. Public health has also asked the public to please be patient.

In a release, KFL&A Public Health said the Ontario government will be announcing details of how appointments can be booked sometime in the next few days.

Booking online is the most efficient way to make an appointment, followed by the phone line. You must have an appointment to be vaccinated, so the general public is asked not to show up to a clinic without one.