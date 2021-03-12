Vaccination at long-term care homes completed, public health says

Article content

The vaccination of residents at long-term care homes finished Thursday.

“That’s a major milestone for us, to have best protected the most vulnerable members of our community with their second doses,” Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, said Friday.

Now that that’s complete, public health is moving on to its next goal.

“We’re moving to our retirement homes this month to ensure that they get vaccinated, and to maximize the vaccination of all the workers in long-term care facilities and all of the essential caregivers,” Moore said. “We’re hitting all of our targets. I hope we’re making the general (retired general Rick Hillier, chair of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force) happy.”