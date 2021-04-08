Vaccination efficiency, rate may mean fewer doses coming our way, Moore says

That local pharmacies have been so efficient in vaccinating and our area’s immunization rate is so high might make it harder to get an appointment.

“We get around 150 calls a day to our call centre just regarding concerns about access, and we try to respond to those as best we can,” Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public said Thursday.

“The issue is that our pharmacies have been so good getting ‘needles in arms’ that we don’t have much supply left. And, quite frankly, we have a very good immunization rate.”

The region has jabbed close to 29 per cent of those over 16 years of age with a first dose.

“That’s way ahead of the province, so we may not get the same supply going forward,” Moore noted. “We will have a standard, regular supply of Pfizer for our mass immunization clinics, and those are doing really well.”

The region has now immunized 87 per cent of those over 80 years of age, Moore said.

“We’re progressing really well,” he offered. “That’s a good news story for us as well.”