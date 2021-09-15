Vaccination rates rising in Kingston region
The announcement of a vaccination verification system earlier this month appears to be encouraging unvaccinated or partially vaccinated to get their shots.
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health acting medical officer of health Dr. Hugh Guan explained in a media call on Wednesday that vaccination rates locally have been increasing since the provincial government made the announcement on September 1.
According to Guan, 85.7% of those 12 and over in the KFL&A region have received their first dose, while 79.6% have received their second dose.
Guan explained that locally rates are climbing “slowly but surely.”
“Over the last seven days, the average number of doses given has been rising. I believe that prior to the vaccine policies-type announcement, we were averaging around 300-400 doses a day, after we’re now at 600-700-ish doses a day, and a good proportion of these are first doses. This is good news, as the vaccine policies announcement has encouraged some of those who were on the fence to get their first dose,” he said in a media call on Wednesday.
While vaccination rates are rising, there remains concern that the vaccination verification system has many loopholes and that counterfeiting a vaccine certificate would be very easy.
Guan is not too concerned about fraudulent vaccination certificates locally, as there has been high vaccination uptake in this region and little resistance to public health measures. However, he said that Public Health would follow up on any transmission that may be connected with businesses requiring vaccine verification, and would enforce appropriate repercussions for any persons found to be exploiting loopholes in the system.
“I think the vast majority of our population is supportive of systems that can prevent transmission,” he said.
Guan is encouraged by the success of vaccines locally, and believes that all evidence points to the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Since large parties in the University District earlier this month, Guan points out that there have been relatively few cases in the 18-29 age range, which he attributes to vaccinations.
“The positive news is that we haven’t seen a massive explosion of cases, let’s say for the gathering two or three weeks ago, we did not see 50 new cases come from that one setting. That also speaks to the fact that vaccinations do seem to be helping, as the vast majority of students and faculty are vaccinated, and that adds a layer of protection for all of us,” he said.
While he is optimistic about the efficacy, he warns people to continue to be cautious about large gatherings and to continue to limit social circles.
“Cautious—that would be the word of the day,” Guan said.