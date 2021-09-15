The announcement of a vaccination verification system earlier this month appears to be encouraging unvaccinated or partially vaccinated to get their shots.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health acting medical officer of health Dr. Hugh Guan explained in a media call on Wednesday that vaccination rates locally have been increasing since the provincial government made the announcement on September 1.

Vaccination rates rising in Kingston region

According to Guan, 85.7% of those 12 and over in the KFL&A region have received their first dose, while 79.6% have received their second dose.

Guan explained that locally rates are climbing “slowly but surely.”

“Over the last seven days, the average number of doses given has been rising. I believe that prior to the vaccine policies-type announcement, we were averaging around 300-400 doses a day, after we’re now at 600-700-ish doses a day, and a good proportion of these are first doses. This is good news, as the vaccine policies announcement has encouraged some of those who were on the fence to get their first dose,” he said in a media call on Wednesday.

While vaccination rates are rising, there remains concern that the vaccination verification system has many loopholes and that counterfeiting a vaccine certificate would be very easy.

Guan is not too concerned about fraudulent vaccination certificates locally, as there has been high vaccination uptake in this region and little resistance to public health measures. However, he said that Public Health would follow up on any transmission that may be connected with businesses requiring vaccine verification, and would enforce appropriate repercussions for any persons found to be exploiting loopholes in the system.