Vaccine available at correctional facilities

COVID-19 vaccinations are now being administered to offenders and staff at Correctional Service Canada institutions and provincially operated jails, including Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee. Correctional Service Canada vaccinated 600 older and medically compromised offenders across the country between January and March. "CSC is committed to following recommendations from National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which has identified people living and working in congregate living environments as priority populations for Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout," a news release from CSC said. "Therefore, beginning in mid-April, CSC will offer the vaccine to federal offenders who have not already received the vaccination in 43 institutions and 14 Community Correctional Centres as per NACI guidelines." Up to Wednesday, CSC has incurred 1,451 positive cases of COVID-19 among offenders, including five deaths. Currently, there are only two active cases among offenders at the Drumheller Institution in Alberta. In the Kingston area, the Joyceville Institution medium-security unit was hit with a large COVID-19 outbreak of 160 offenders in late December. A month later, all cases were resolved.

Collins Bay Institution's medium-security unit experienced six cases and Millhaven Institution's maximum-security unit had a couple of cases. All were resolved. CSC has been working closely with the provinces to facilitate access to the COVID-19 vaccine for staff in accordance with the priority groups identified by NACI, the release said. "Many provinces have already vaccinated some of our employees who work in institutions. In Phase 2, CSC will also offer the vaccine to employees in correctional institutions and CCCs who work closely with offenders and have not yet been identified as eligible for vaccination by their province," the release said. CSC said offering the vaccine to their employees working in congregate living environments will help support the provinces with their vaccination efforts, the release said. The action ensures that employees, who have not yet been identified as eligible for vaccination by their province, are offered the vaccine at the same time as the offender population, the CSC release said. Rob Finucan, the Ontario president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, said the vaccine is now rolling out to its members. "Some of our officers have got the vaccine already, through Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health," he said. "We were going to get the vaccine at the institutions with the inmates, but now KFL&A have enough for everybody." Many officers received the vaccine two weeks ago, Finucan said.

The correctional officers, now considered first responders in Canada, received the vaccines during Phase 2 of the rollout, Finucan said. "People are happy that they got it," he said. With both offenders and staff being vaccinated, Finucan said the possibility of going into an institution and bringing COVID-19 home to family members has lessened. "Our members got vaccinated, so it took a little stress off them." Finucan couldn't say how many correctional officers have received their first dose of the vaccine. Suzette Taggart, manager, communications at public health, confirmed a vaccination clinic is ongoing inside Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee this week, and provincial correctional officers were given the opportunity to get their vaccine at the Strathcona Paper Centre vaccination clinic last week. Numbers of vaccinations for offenders and Quinte staff are not yet available, Taggart said. According to statistics compiled by criminologists Kevin Walby of the University of Winnipeg and Justin Piche of the University of Ottawa for the Criminalization and Punishment Education Project, Ontario provincial jails experienced 974 COVID-19 cases among offenders, 278 staff members and four contractors. Two offenders at Quinte contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

