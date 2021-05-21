Vaccine supply expected to increase in coming weeks
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is very confident that the region will soon meet its goal of having 60 per cent of the population vaccinated.
In a media call on Friday, Moore said 53.3 per cent of the adult population has received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 92.3 per cent of the population over 60.
Having an ample vaccine supply available to be administered should not be an issue in getting to that 60 per cent goal, Moore added.
In the coming weeks, vaccine supply in the Kingston region is projected to increase significantly. Under the provincial hot spot approach, Kingston has not received a large supply of vaccines as areas with highest rates of infection were prioritized. However, Moore anticipates this will be changing soon.
In the past seven days, there have been 10,000 vaccines distributed in the Kingston region, and there is currently capacity to increase that to 20,000 vaccines per week, given the supply.
“Our amount of vaccine was kept at a low level over the last two weeks. We’re back up, every week going forward in June, to a minimum of 10,000 doses of Pfizer, and on top of that we’re getting extra Moderna,” he explained. “For the last several weeks, we were at a fine plateau, and now we’re going even higher in the amount of vaccine that’s available to us.”
Moore also expects local pharmacies and primary care providers will be receiving additional vaccines over the coming days.
“We’re aware that pharmacies are not only getting AstraZeneca, but they’re also getting Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, so they will be communicating that to the public as well, and that’s roughly 4,000 doses” he said.
For those looking to get vaccinated through a local pharmacy or primary care provider, Moore recommends regularly checking the website ygkvax.com to monitor local vaccine availability.
Public health is also working in partnership with local pharmacies and primary care providers to implement a multimodal vaccine distribution method, which will provide residents with a variety of means of accessing vaccines, including drive-thru clinics.
Moving forward, Moore is encouraging Kingston-area residents to monitor the public health social media accounts, website and the ygkvax.com website for available appointments.
Second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive on weekend
The Kingston region is expected to receive second doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over the long weekend.
Distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine was halted in Ontario on May 11, as the vaccine was linked to a rare blood clotting condition, though the province announced on Friday that the distribution of second doses of the vaccine would be moving forward.
In a media call on Friday, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said second doses should be available “very soon” for those who received their first vaccine between March 10 and 19.
Kingston was one of the early areas to distribute the AstraZeneca vaccine through pharmacies and primary care providers.
According to Moore, pharmacies and primary health-care providers in the region will begin to receive vaccine supply on Saturday, and rollout of the doses should begin next week.
“It will be this weekend that we’ll be talking with our pharmacy partners and asking how many doses they want, providing it to them — and they will be doing the calls to all those eligible, or if you wanted to call the pharmacy where you got your first dose, you could call them and put your name on their waitlist,” he said.