Virtual school staff member tests positive; LDSB case count at five
A staff member in the Limestone District School Board’s virtual elementary school was reported Wednesday morning as testing positive for COVID-19.
The staff member is self-isolating.
There are now five COVID-19 cases within LDSB.
