Article content Saturday, Aug. 28 Limestone City Blues Festival: Returns to Springer Market Square, August 27 and 28. For tickets or more information, check out downtownkingston.ca/events/2021/limestone-city-blues-festival-2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. What's Up: Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2021 Back to video YGK Local art and craft sale: Local artists are coming out of the Covid hibernation from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lion’s Hall, 935 Sydenham Rd. All are welcome. Cash, or e-transfer only, items range from $5 to $1,500. For more information, contact Marilyn at cosmicheart13@gmail.com.

Article content Mallory Coach House Museum: Now open with tours (self-guided or guided) from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to Sundays until August 29, with the last entry at 3:30 p.m. or in the mornings by appointment by calling 613 923-5551. Come and visit us at 1523 County Road 2 Mallorytown. COVID-19 protocols are in place. Monday, Aug. 30 Grownup Storytime Online: Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Grownup Storytime Online is back, still in a socially distanced form until in-person programs resume. Zoom presentation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Adults of all ages are invited to listen to stories, essays, excerpts or articles read by KFPL programming assistant Margi McKay. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed the link immediately upon registration. Teen Summer Reading Challenge: Every Monday through Sept. 3, a weekly prompt will be posted on the Teen Instagram page. Teen patrons can take a photo or upload their own art in response, tagging @KFPLTeen in the photo or caption, and using the SRC hashtag, #KFPLTeenSRC. To acknowledge participants’ hard work, Kingston Frontenac Public Library will select a random weekly winner, drawn from the submissions received, and finish summer with a random grand prize winner drawn from all participants. Visit kfpl.ca to register or for more information. Nanny Angel Network: Interested in volunteering? Do you have experience working/providing care for children? Want to help support a family while mom is undergoing cancer treatment? Call 416-730-0025, ext. 7 to arrange a Zoom information call to volunteer with Nanny Angel Network. Call or email divya@nannyangelnetwork.com to register.

Article content Tuesday, Aug. 31 VON Foot Care: From 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 745 Progress Ave. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303. Wednesday, Sept. 1 VON Foot Care: From 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 745 Progress Ave. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303. Nanny Angel Network: Interested in volunteering? Do you have experience working/providing care for children? Want to help support a family while mom is undergoing cancer treatment? Call 416-730-0025, ext. 7 to arrange a Zoom information call to volunteer with Nanny Angel Network. Call or email divya@nannyangelnetwork.com to register. Thursday, Sept. 2 VON Foot Care: From 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 745 Progress Ave. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303. Friday, Sept. 3 Music on Union: Clare Marion from 12:10-12:50 p.m., as part of the “Sounds of Hope” concert series. This series of free 40-minute live indoor concerts will run every Friday through September 24 at St James’ Church, 10 Union St. A live audience of up to 50 people can be accommodated, with appropriate physical distancing. To reserve a seat visit stjameskingston.ca/concerts, or call 613-548-7254. The concert will also be live-streamed via stjameskingston.ca/concerts. To get your event included: Submit information for the Community Listings a minimum of 14 days before the date of publication to KingstonEvents@sunmedia.ca. Include within the body of the email a brief description of the event, location (with the address), time and the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Weekly or repeating listings need to be resubmitted each month.

