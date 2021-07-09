This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







What's Up: July 10 to 16, 2021

Saturday, July 10 Ride Alone Together: Ride For Dad, Kingston-Quinte, announces that once again this year, fundraising will be through the Ride Alone Together (RAT) program, on the road again from May 1 to Sept. 30. The RAT program was introduced last year to encourage motorcyclists to register and ride a set route either by themselves or with a few friends while following current COVID-19 pandemic protocols. Registration is $35. Visit ridefordad.ca and follow the links to the local ride. Once registered, the route map and instructions will be forwarded.

Article content VAGA Gallery: After over a year of being closed, the gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Artists have been working hard and will have original art for visitors to enjoy. Summer Yoga: Free yoga classes will be held at Joel Stone Park in Gananoque to help community members transition from lockdown to a sense of normalcy. Yoga therapist Lindsay Keefe will be hosting the classes and providing gentle yoga practices for all levels of experience and ability. Classes on July 10 and 24 and Aug. 7 and 21 from 9-10 a.m., and Sunset yoga on July 13 and 29 from 8-9 p.m. and Aug. 10 from 7-8 p.m. Sign up in advance via Facebook or email Lindsay@lindsaykeefeyoga.ca. Monday, July 12 Grownup Storytime Online: Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Grownup Storytime Online is back, still in a socially distanced form until in-person programs resume. Zoom presentation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Adults of all ages are invited to listen to stories, essays, excerpts or articles read by KFPL programming assistant Margi McKay. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed the link immediately upon registration. Teen Summer Reading Challenge: Until Sept. 3, Kingston Frontenac Public Library will post a weekly prompt on its Teen Instagram page. Teen patrons can take a photo or upload their own art in response, tagging @KFPLTeen in the photo or caption, and using our SRC hashtag, #KFPLTeenSRC. To acknowledge participants’ hard work, KFPL will select a random weekly winner, drawn from the submissions we receive, and finish summer with a random grand prize winner drawn from all participants. Visit kfpl.ca to register or for more information.

Article content Tuesday, July 13 VON Foot Care: From 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 745 Progress Ave. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303. Author Talk: Kingston Frontenac Public Library hosts Haudenosaunee author Alicia Elliott for a virtual visit at 6 p.m. This event will feature readings from her memoir followed by a Q&A session with attendees. Participants must register in advance and will receive a Zoom link to the virtual event. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca/event/5162656. Financial Literacy for Women: From 7-8:30 p.m. with local financial adviser Laura Southall and Melissa Baker-Cox sharing their expertise in a virtual format. The duo is returning to the Kingston Frontenac Public Library after providing a popular talk in April, based on their 2020 book Rental Properties for Canadian Women. This is the first of four upcoming presentations on financial literacy for women. Patrons can register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed a Zoom link immediately upon registration, but will need to download the latest version of Zoom in advance to whichever device they will be using during the presentation. Kingston Senior Softball Resumes 2021: Those interested in playing 55-plus softball can join the group at 10 a.m. at Cloverdale Park, next to the Cataraqui Community Centre on McIvor Road. Play will continue to late October or November. COVID-19 restrictions may apply. All are welcome – male and female. Contact softball55@sympatico.ca or 613-389-6088 or facebook.com/KingstonSeniorSoftball.

Article content Wednesday, July 14 VON Foot Care: From 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 745 Progress Ave. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303. Nanny Angel Network: Interested in volunteering? Do you have experience working/providing care for children? Want to help support a family while mom is undergoing cancer treatment? Call 416-730-0025, ext. 7, to arrange a Zoom information call to volunteer with Nanny Angel Network. Call or email divya@nannyangelnetwork.com to register. Indigenous Canada: Kingston Frontenac Public Library is creating an online discussion space for participants in the University of Alberta Indigenous Canada massive open online course. This discussion group is also free, with registration limited to 20 participants. The 12-lesson massive open online course is offered through the university’s faculty of Native studies. Registration is free, though participants can receive a completion certificate for a small fee. Participants will explore topics such as land claims, legal systems and rights, Indigenous political activism and contemporary Indigenous life, art and its expressions. The group will gather over Zoom from 6-7 p.m., through Sept. 15. For more information, visit kfpl.ca or call your local branch. Thursday, July 15 VON Foot Care: From 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 745 Progress Ave. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303. Kingston Senior Softball Resumes 2021: Those interested in playing 55-plus softball can join the group at 10 a.m. at Cloverdale Park, next to the Cataraqui Community Centre on McIvor Road. Play will continue to late October or November. COVID-19 restrictions may apply. All are welcome – male and female. Contact softball55@sympatico.ca or 613-389-6088 or facebook.com/KingstonSeniorSoftball. To get your event included: Submit information for the Community Listings a minimum of 14 days before the date of publication to KingstonEvents@sunmedia.ca. Include within the body of the email a brief description of the event, location (with the address), time and the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Weekly or repeating listings need to be resubmitted each month.

