Whig-Standard journalists runners-up for Ontario awards
Article content
Journalists with The Kingston Whig-Standard are runners-up for Ontario Newspaper Awards for their work in 2020.
Whig-Standard reporters Steph Crosier, Elliot Ferguson and Julia McKay were runners-up in the annual industry awards.
Whig-Standard journalists runners-up for Ontario awards Back to video
Ferguson was a runner-up in two categories, including the COVID-19 Photography category, which was judged against all entry newspapers. The judges commented that “Ferguson’s portfolio of photos show the range of new normals of COVID-19 — geared-up paramedics, pastors preaching to empty churches, at-home workouts — infusing drama and mood into each shot.”
Ferguson was also a runner-up in the Spot News Photography (under 25,000 circulation) for a photo of a fire that had engulfed and then destroyed a business on Bath Road. The judges said “Ferguson captured a somewhat classic breaking-news photo of a downtown flea market fully engulfed by flames. It’s easy to take the effort needed to turn in a shot like this for granted, but Ferguson showed strong news instincts and dedication here.”
Advertisement
Article content
Whig-Standard reporter Steph Crosier was runner-up in the Feature Writing (under 25,000 circulation) category for her two-part series on the drug-poisoning crisis in Kingston that has been described as a parallel pandemic compounded by COVID-19. The judges said that in the series, “Crosier’s stories go beyond the grim statistics, including interviews with those suffering from drug dependencies and to the support workers, police and medical professionals to show how stigma, criminalization and ineffective policies are contributing to a crisis that has deepened in communities across the province and, indeed, the country during the pandemic”
Whig-Standard reporter Julia McKay was runner-up in the Feature Photography (under 25,000 circulation) category. The judges commented that McKay’s “whimsical photo neatly captures an amusing interaction between animals, one domestic and one wild, summed up in a fun way by the creatures’ respective expressions.”
The Ontario Newspaper Awards, celebrating excellence in journalism among newspapers outside of Toronto, are awarded annually and were announced Friday.