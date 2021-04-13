





Article content Photo by Ian MacAlpine / The Whig-Standard Editor’s note: The following is an edited version of a timeline of the Kingston Penitentiary riot as covered by The Kingston Whig-Standard. This was originally published on April 19, 1971. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Whig-Standard timeline of Kingston Pen riot Back to video For 96 suspense-filled hours, Kingston Penitentiary was in the international spotlight as news agencies around the world unfolded the story of how some 500 convicts held in their hands the lives of six prison guards. Here is how the 138-year-old prison gained what will likely be its last black moment in history: • Wednesday, April 14, at about 10:30 p.m. a prison guard was escorting some 60 prisoners out of the recreation hall when he noticed the hat of a fellow officer lying on the floor. The guard wheeled around, ordered the inmates back into the recreation hall and, in a matter of seconds, the riot was on. An armed guard sitting in the recreation area gun-cage, knowing something was amiss when the convicts returned to his area, called Warden Arthur Jarvis to report his suspicions.

Article content No sooner had the report been called in than the convicts rushed six other guards in the prison dome, overpowered them and took command of that section also. The convicts now had a total of nine hostages. • Between 10:35 p.m. and 1 a.m. (Thursday) the convicts ran amuck. The original 60 inmates smashed a local mechanism, which let loose 440 fellow prisoners. Together, the mob demolished cells, furniture and equipment in the wings, broke practically every pane of glass in sight and, in general, went wild. • At 1 a.m., Thursday, April 15, three guards being held hostage in the recreation hall were freed. It was believed they were let loose because of the presence of the armed gun-cage officer. Shortly after the three guards were released, the prisoners apparently calmed down to the point of organizing their numbers into the effective committees. Realizing their weak position without an adequate food supply, a group of prisoners stormed the kitchen but were repelled when guards in the kitchen fired one shot into the floor. • A few moments later, the press was informed that if further shots were fired, the prisoners said they would cut off a finger of a hostage for each round fired “and toss the finger over the wall.” No further gun fire was heard or reported. The convicts issued a list of interim demands to officials, the main points being that they wanted at least five or 10 prominent citizens they named to come to the prison to hear their “beefs”; and a certain number of press personnel be allowed to sit in on a press conference with the inmates and prison officials.

Article content The Whig-Standard’s Sheldon MacNeil and photographer Bill Baird entered the prison at 10:15 a.m. Thursday along with other press members to hear what the inmates had to say. Reporter MacNeil emerged 70 minutes later. He said the inmates were in control of about 50 per cent of the prison … holding most key areas. MacNeil said the convicts in rebellion numbered about 500. They claimed to have taken their six hostages into a secluded section of the prison where they were being protected from the more radical inmates, who would, it was felt, attack the guards. Also segregated were about 30 so-called “stoolies,” those inmates believed to have acted as informers against other inmates. • Thursday afternoon, Henry Champ, 31, a CTV Toronto newsman, toured the area of KP being held by the 500 rebel prisoners. He talked with the inmates, guard Edward Barrett and some of the 30 “stoolies” held captive. Mr. Champ said the prisoners were well organized and obviously meant business. • Just before midnight Thursday, 130 troops from Canadian Forces Base Kingston, entered KP, armed with automatic rifles … bayonets attached. They were, officials said, to “augment” the prison staff and not to confront prisoners. What did the inmates want? It has never been officially verified, but reports were that they did not want to be transferred to Millhaven prison because they feel security there would be much more strict than KP. The inmates “beefed” about security inside KP; police brutality; prison reform and treatment some of them received from the RCMP during their arrest.

Article content • Friday, April 16: Prominent Canadian criminal lawyer G. Arthur Martin and Toronto news columnist Ron Haggart, two of the 10 listed citizens requested by the inmates to talk with them, went to Ottawa to inform Solicitor General Jean Pierre Goyer of the convicts’ demands and grievances. Also, Friday afternoon, Terrence Decker, 27, one of the six hostage guards, was released as a gesture of “good faith” by the inmates. • Saturday, April 17, at about 2 a.m., 100 riot-control troops from CFB Petawawa entered the prison. Barbed wire, barricades and riot shields also went in. Talks between the citizens’ committee and the spokesman for the inmates continued. At 1:45 p.m., prison officials said they would make a joint statement (with the inmates’ position) later in the afternoon. The statement never came, and for the next 30 hours a news blackout prevailed. • Saturday, April 18, the day it all began to unravel. At 2 a.m., 100 Royal Canadian Regiment armed troops entered the prison for what was thought to be a changing of the guard. However, the troops inside stayed there, bringing the soldier complement to an estimated 230. • Sunday, April 19, 7:10 a.m. A bus, escorted by a military car and an OPP cruiser. Roared through the east gate of KP bearing 50 to 60 convicts. The “exodus” was on. During the day, as hundreds of spectators strolled on the prison lawn and King Street West and cars moved bumper to bumper past the prison, bus after bus transported prisoners out of KP to various other institutions: Collins Bay, Millhaven, Joyceville and Warkworth.

Article content • Army troops came and went throughout the day, but the last official word was that 520 armed soldiers, plus a double shift of guards, were on duty inside the pen. As the convicts emerged in buses, some appeared stunned by the large number of people on hand to see them outside. A small band of protesters carried placards reading, “We support the prisoners.” The protesters received no plaudits from the crowd. • During the remainder of Sunday, the hostages were freed, some soldiers left and the RCMP, military and city police entered to begin investigating the incident. One inmate (Brian Ensor) was found dead, his body stuff into an overhead air duct, apparently killed by fellow inmates during a rumoured “power struggle” between convicts early Sunday morning. A second prisoner (Bertrand Robert) died from inmate-inflicted injuries a month later at Kingston General Hospital. The Whig-Standard Photo by Ian MacAlpine / Ian MacAlpine/The Whig-Standard/Postmedia Network

