Zero cases of COVID-19 reported in Kingston region

Brigid Goulem
Jul 14, 2021  •  14 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region on Wednesday.

Public health is reporting that there has been a death from COVID-19, a male in his 90s, which is the fifth death from COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

With two additional cases resolved, there are now 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

