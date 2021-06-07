No new COVID-19 cases reported for third day in Kingston region

KINGSTON – For the third day in a row, there were no new COVID-19 cases reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

With four resolved cases, this brings the regional active case count to 15.

There are still three COVID cases in the intensive care unit, but no one on a ventilator.

Among previous cases, there were seven cases of variants of concerns identified.

Local public health officials are continuing to encourage residents to comply with public health mandates to keep social distance.

With vaccination appointments in the province open to anyone aged 12 and up, many youth and family clinic appointments are still available for youth 12 to 17 waiting for their first dose.