Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2021) – Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (“Cypherpunk” or the “Company“), a sector leader for privacy-technology investments, is pleased to announce that Douglas Harris has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing Dennis Gibson in this role, effective immediately.

Douglas Harris is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Business Valuator with over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, including accounting, corporate finance, private equity and mergers and acquisitions, participating in over $2 billion of transactions. Mr. Harris holds an MBA (Accg) from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and a BSc. from the University of Guelph. In addition to serving as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, Mr. Harris, also serves as the Chief Financial Officer of several public and private companies operating in the technology and natural resources sectors.