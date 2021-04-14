





Share this Story: Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) Provides Corporate Update on Development of the Commodities Sector with the Consolidation of Current Passolongo Agricoltura Biologica Production of Organic and Vegan Agriculture Products and FLOWERS TRADE and FLOWERS LAB with the Production and Distribution of Medical CBD, Medical HEMP and Derivative Medical Products

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) Provides Corporate Update on Development of the Commodities Sector with the Consolidation of Current Passolongo Agricoltura Biologica Production of Organic and Vegan Agriculture Products and FLOWERS TRADE and FLOWERS LAB with the Production and Distribution of Medical CBD, Medical HEMP and Derivative Medical Products

Article content Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2021) – Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR),(“GEGR” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with investments in Biotech, Commodities, Apparel-Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy and Technology, in conjunction with its recent agreements with ISCOM SPA in Italy, is pleased to provide an update on the development of its Flowers Trade, Flowers Lab and Passolongo Agricoltura Biologica entities. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) Provides Corporate Update on Development of the Commodities Sector with the Consolidation of Current Passolongo Agricoltura Biologica Production of Organic and Vegan Agriculture Products and FLOWERS TRADE and FLOWERS LAB with the Production and Distribution of Medical CBD, Medical HEMP and Derivative Medical Products Back to video Flowers Trade To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/80428_83f2e91af404f9aa_002full.jpg The Company confirms that at the present time their Executive Manager and the Legal Team are jointly working in Italy with the founder-seller-partner’s management to update the agreement according to the increased development of its agriculture activities and the financial structuring of the related subsidiaries, e.g. Flowers.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content FLOWERS TRADE is an Italian entity which is engaged in the distribution and commercialization of the food and beverage products developed by its sister company, Flowers Lab. Flowers Lab is engaged in the research, development and cultivation of bio agriculture which includes exclusive distributorship of organic and vegan selected fruits made by Passolongo Agricoltura Biologica. The Passolongo structure is also equipped with a very sophisticated frozen plant system. The production plan located in Verona, Italy is equipped with a very sophisticated frozen plant system to produce an organic vegan ice cream and accessories fruit products. There products have and continue to be distributed to the more important bio stores in Italy. The structure of these entities with the real estate, plants and production facilities were created and has been successfully managed by the founder family with consolidated investments of over $24,000,000 USD. All products of FLOWERS LAB are organic, tested and seriously selected to offer the best quality of the hemp medical market. This natural medical plant has no contraindications or dangerous side effects. The certified quality of therapeutic hemp is free of psychoactive effects. Passolongo Agricoltura Biologica Passolongo Agricoltura Biologica (RETAIL) FLOWERS LAB medical products made from organic hemp are completely safe, they do not bring any kind of addiction or health consequences, Cruelty Free and Nickel Tested.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content https://www.flowerstradeitaly.com In the beginning of April 2021, GEGR and ISCOM SPA have joined together and are consolidating the Organic and Vegan products under distribution with their subsidiary, Flowers Trade. Flowers Trade will be expanding both the organic and vegan products and the rapid expansion of its Medical CBD and Medical HEMP distribution which includes all derivative products. In 2020, Flowers Trade achieved a gross revenue of more than $11,000,000. The Company is on target for Fiscal year 2021 with revenues in excess of $17,000,000. GEGR and ISCOM have agreed to facilitate at least $5,000,000 in additional capital in the Flowers projects for their operation in Europe and gradually expand to the US and Canada markets. This week the GEGR directors are meeting in Italy and are working with our partners to finalize the 1st Quarter of 2021 financials and refine our 2021 business mission and objectives with each group’s activities. The financials will consist of the consolidation of the 15 entities which were completed prior to the March 31st 2021 Quarterly Period and we anticipate these to be complete before May 15, 2021. ABOUT GAENSEL ENERGY GROUP, INC. (OTC Pink: GEGR) Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Apparel – Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Twitter: @gegrgroup

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com

admin@gegrgroup.com FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80428

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston