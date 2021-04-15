





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – Oxford Investments HoldingsInc. (OTC Pink: OXIHF) (“Oxford” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its online hemp sales website, PioneerGreenFarm.com. Oxford’s Florida-based subsidiary, Pioneer Green Farms LLC (“Pioneer Green”), through its nursery partner, Drymon’s Citrus Nursery (“Drymon’s”) is currently harvesting its winter hemp crop, one of the few winter crops that were grown in Florida. In preparation for harvest, the Drymon’s facilities were subject to a comprehensive Dept. of Agriculture inspection to ensure the operations were in full compliance of the department’s rules and regulations for hemp cultivation. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Oxford Announces Launch of Pioneer Green Farms Online Hemp Sales Website and Provides Update on Florida Operations Back to video Once its hemp crop was ready for harvest, Drymon’s plants were sent to a state-approved third-party testing laboratory to ensure the plants are in compliance with the State’s quality assurance guidelines. Subsequently, Drymon’s received notification from the Florida Dept. of Agriculture that it is approved to harvest hemp Lot 7. This now enables Pioneer Green to market its CBD and CBG hemp flower throughout Florida, and to sell its “Fresh from Florida” hemp flower through its www.pioneergreenfarm.com website, which is now live. Pioneer Green is also pleased to report that Drymon’s has completed planting its spring hemp crop, both indoors and outdoors, which will be harvested in July, 2021.

Article content Pioneer Green has essentially created a blueprint to assist and enable other Florida farmers to grow hemp in partnership with Pioneer Green. Under this structure, Pioneer Green would provide funding to the nursery to set up the infrastructure and provide guidance for the effective cultivation of hemp. The nursery would enter into a contractual revenue sharing agreement with Pioneer Green, replicating the Company’s hemp operations under the Pioneer Green agreement with Drymon’s. The hemp will be sold and marketed by Pioneer Green. Oxford also reports that the Company’s auditors are reviewing and finalizing the audit of Pioneer Green’s 2019 and 2020 financial statements, and will then complete the audit of Oxford’s 2019 and 2020 Consolidated financial statements. “Despite a number of hardships, I’m very proud of our crew who worked incredibly hard and we learned a lot, survived bad weather conditions, pests, and other difficulties to successfully grew two hemp crops, and the revenue from the sale of the flower will enable Pioneer Green to continue operating for the next year debt-free,” stated Michael Donaghy, President of Oxford. “The winter crop is being harvested and the spring crop has already been planted. This gives us the ability to sell top-quality ‘Fresh from Florida’ CBD and CBG flower throughout the State of Florida and through our Pioneer Green Farms website.” Contacts:

Article content About Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. Oxford Investments Holdings Inc., through its Florida-based subsidiary, Pioneer Green Farms LLC., is engaged in funding and supporting farming operations for the cultivation of hemp in the State of Florida. Once CBD legislation is established in Canada, Oxford will be marketing the sale of retail store franchises and license agreements throughout Canada under the Pioneer Green brand. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER: Statements in this press release, which are not historical, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks associated with the Company’s financial condition and prospects, legal risks associated with product liability and risks of governmental legislation and regulation, risks associated with market acceptance and technological changes, risks associated with dependence on suppliers, risks relating to international operations, risks associated with competition and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with securities regulatory authorities. These risks may cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80430 #distro

