HIRE Technologies Announces Analyst Coverage Initiated by Eight Capital

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2021) – HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) (“HIRE” or the “Company”), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, is pleased to announce that Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA, Technology Research Analyst at Eight Capital, has initiated coverage on HIRE.

A copy of the research report may be obtained directly from Eight Capital by contacting Christian Sgro at csgro@viiiicapital.com or (647) 253-1133.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is building a network of staffing, information technology and human resources consulting firms. HIRE assists its partners in navigating a changing world by providing growth solutions, with a particular emphasis on digital transformation. HIRE’s partnership model emphasizes its partners’ brand identity and independence while providing them with the resources, support and expertise necessary to grow their businesses further. HIRE provides clients with valuable advice while delivering innovative solutions, enhancing their human resources teams, and connecting them with the best people for their businesses.