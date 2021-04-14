NewsBTC Reported That Fast-growing Exchange Bityard to Launch Its First Contest for Global Traders

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2021) – According to NewsBTC, Singapore cryptocurrency derivative exchange Bityard will launch its first global trading contest before the end of April 2021, with up to 60,000 Tether (USDT) prize pool. Traders only need a 50 USDT account balance on Bityard to join the game.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/80446_81d1b3f9449a9bd9_001full.jpg

Bityard, founded at the end of 2019, provides safe and reliable crypto trading services in more than 150 countries. The exchange aims to create a user-friendly trading platform for crypto newcomers around the world. On Bityard, anyone can learn crypto trading fast and easily.

Right now, the Bityard trading contest team captain registration has begun and will remain open before April 21, 2021. After that, traders will still be able to register as team members to participate in the contest. When the game starts, the team ranking will be based on the trading volume of each team member.