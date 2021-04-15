





Share this Story: Datametrex Opens New COVID-19 Testing Walk-In Clinic in Vancouver

Datametrex Opens New COVID-19 Testing Walk-In Clinic in Vancouver

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. (“Concierge”), a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of the Company has opened in partnership with ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro”), a COVID-19 testing clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia located in the Coal Harbor. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Datametrex Opens New COVID-19 Testing Walk-In Clinic in Vancouver Back to video The clinic offers both rapid testing with results in ten (10) minutes and traditional lab-based polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”) testing that can detect the new variants with results within twenty-four (24) hours. The testing centre is operated by Concierge with testing performed with ScreenPro’s trained nurses and lab partner technicians. “As the third wave begins to spread in every region of the country with new Brazil and UK variants spreading, there is a significant need in the marketplace for providing personal COVID-19 testing solutions and the Company recognizes that continued testing is part of the solution to this growing public health pandemic,” said Dr. Jibran Sharif, Chief Executive Officer, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has revealed that in late March the province of British Columbia reached a record percentage of positive COVID-19 test results and reached a positivity rate of 12.5 percent and 14.9 percent in Vancouver Coastal Health,” added Dr. Sharif. In addition to the testing services, through this partnership with ScreenPro the Company can provide travel documents electronically with the ScreenPro’s app GoStop for travel from Canada to the United States and destinations worldwide with the PCR test. About Datametrex Datametrex AI Limited is technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com . For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Forward Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events. ### To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80473 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston