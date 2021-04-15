





Tryp Therapeutics to Host Investor Day on April 22

Article content San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) (“Tryp” or the “Company“), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing clinical-stage compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its quarterly Investor Day onThursday, April 22 at 9:00 a.m. PDT. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tryp Therapeutics to Host Investor Day on April 22 Back to video Tryp would like to invite all current shareholders and prospective investors to connect directly with Tryp’s management team to discuss many of the Company’s achievements since its Initial Public Offering in December 2020 and look ahead to additional developments in 2021. Tryp will also introduce new members of the Company’s executive team including Greg McKee, Chairman and CEO, and Luke Hayes, CFO, with additional participation from Jim Gilligan, Ph.D., President and Chief Science Officer. “I am excited to spend some time with our investors and others interested in the important work we are doing at Tryp as part of our quarterly Investor Day,” commented Greg McKee, Chairman and CEO. “We continue to make meaningful progress with our scientific collaborations and clinical activities to address patient needs with much to look forward to this year.”

Article content The Company will include updates on its Psilocybin-for-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFNTM) program; chemistry, manufacturing, and control activities; intellectual property filings; and its vision for 2021 and beyond. Webinar Details: When: Thursday, April 22nd

Time: 9:00 a.m. PDT

Please REGISTER HERE Please also sign up on Tryp’s website to receive updates from the Company and further Webinar instructions. About Tryp Therapeutics: Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds with known activity and safety profiles for the treatment of rare and other diseases with unmet medical needs. Tryp’s psilocybin-for-neuropsychiatric disorders, or PFN™, program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders. Tryp’s lead PFN™ drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than 5 million people in the United States. The Company is also preparing to initiate a Phase 2a clinical study for eating disorders in partnership with the Dr. Jennifer Miller at the University of Florida. In addition to its PFN™ Program, Tryp is developing TRP-1001, an oral formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Soft tissue sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of tumors that account for about 1% of all cancers in adults and 7% in children. Based on the prevalence of soft tissue sarcomas in the United States, Tryp believes it is a rare disease and that TRP-1001 should qualify for Orphan Drug status.

Article content For inquiries, please contact us at: T: 1-833-811-TRYP (8797) E: investors@tryptherapeutics.com W: www.tryptherapeutics.com Forward-Looking Information Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Tryp as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tryp’s final prospectus available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tryp; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Tryp expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80522 #distro

