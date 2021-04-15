





Article content Plantation, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin®, Pet Pain-Away and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, announced today that their newest product, Luxury Feet, is available for purchase on Amazon.com. Luxury Feet is an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product that is designed for women who experience pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos, but can be used for any foot pain. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nutra Pharma is Excited to Announce: Luxury Feet now Available on Amazon Back to video “We announced the distribution launch of Luxury Feet last month and truly believe that it can be a life-changing product as we transition back to our pre-COVID lives,” commented Nina Goldstein, Marketing Manager of Nutra Pharma. “Making the product available on Amazon.com is part of our initial rollout into wider internet distribution. We expect to follow this with the rollout into retail later this year,” she continued. “We are currently working on an advertising campaign that will focus on women as they get out into a post-pandemic world and can experience their great shoes once again. Beauty no longer needs to be painful,” she concluded.

Article content While overall sales of high heels were down over 45% during the pandemic according to The Wall Street Journal, there still remains a lot of optimism projecting a return to fashion. Lucy Maguire of Vogue Business writes, “Designers and buyers report a new wave of glamour for 2021 as consumers, riding a wave of emotion, prepare to dress up again.” Dealing with pain from high fashion footwear is expected to help in brand recovery. According to a survey by The American Podiatric Medical Association: 72% of women wear high-heeled shoes, 58% of women purchased new high-heeled shoes in 2019, 59% report toe pain as a result of wearing uncomfortable shoes while 54% report pain in the ball of the foot. Luxury Feet is an over-the-counter (OTC) homeopathic pain reliever that relies on natural cobra venom’s ability to alleviate pain and inflammation. The product is designed specifically to treat foot and ankle pain in women that can be caused by wearing high heels, pumps or stiletto shoes. Luxury Feet is available as a topical roll-on gel that can be used every day for the prevention and treatment of foot and ankle pain. About Nutra Pharma Corp. Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin®, Equine Pain-Away and Pet Pain-Away. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

Article content http://www.NutraPharma.com or

http://www.nyloxin.com

http://www.petpainaway.com

http://www.equinepainaway.com

http://www.luxuryfeet.com SEC Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma’s (“the Company”) business plan. The availability of Luxury Feet on Amazon.com should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company’s common stock or its financial value. The Company’s filings may be accessed at the SEC’s Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Contact: Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nina Goldstein

877-895-5647

IR@nutrapharma.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80527 #distro

