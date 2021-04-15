





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (“Tevano”, or the “Company”) announced today it believes that, as a result of new sweeping enforcement powers granted to WorkSafeBC inspectors, inquiries about its Health Shield temperature scanning device have grown. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tevano Sees Increase of Inquiries Regarding Entranceway Health Screening Device Back to video On April 8, 2020, BC Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that, due to increasing COVID-19 cases across BC, the province was adopting a new public health order permitting WorkSafeBC inspectors to expedite closures of workplaces where three or more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and transmission has been confirmed at the workplace. The announcement indicated that a closure order may be for 10 days or potentially a longer period, and a list of closed businesses will be made available to the general public. This new public health order took effect April 12, 2020.

Article content “These recent measures recognize that workplaces are one of the most common sources of transmission in the province,” said David Bajwa, Tevano CEO. “Workplaces are environments where safety processes can pay major dividends in terms of protecting employees and ensuring business operations remain open and profitable. We are seeing growing inquiries about our Health Shield device as we believe businesses understand devices such as ours offer a valuable first line of defence that can make the difference between maintaining vital business operations and having to deal with the ugly realities of enforced closures.” After a recent deployment of Health Shield devices at multiple entrances at the headquarters of a leading light industrial equipment manufacturer, an employee entering the facility was scanned and a fever detected. After secondary testing, it was confirmed that the employee was positive for COVID-19. The employee was subsequently able to quarantine without affecting the rest of the workforce and causing a business closure. Using thermal imaging, Tevano’s Health Shield device is able to carry out split second temperature sensing of visitors. AI-powered facial detection ensures face mask compliance and provides alert options. These alert options include SMS, localized alarms, detailed on screen messaging and turnstile lockdown. Health Shield can be customized by operators to ensure specific safety protocols are met and backed up by recorded data.

Article content About Tevano Tevano is the developer of Health Shield™, an AI-driven electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. Health Shield™ devices can be placed at all entrances that patrons and/or employees use to gain access to buildings. The Health Shield™ device is supported by a cloud software solution that can be used to manage multiple devices and provide detailed reporting and analysis. Tevano benefits from an equity-based relationship with kiosk and screen-based technology leader, Nevatronix. Management believes the relationship provides Tevano with access to highly robust supply chains and gives the company a unique capacity to react to and service evolving commercial markets for health tracking technologies. For more information, please visit www.tevano.com. For media requests, please contact josh@sjspr.co or call 416-628-7441. On behalf of the Board of: TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC David Bajwa, Chief Executive Officer

778-388-4806 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and matters. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Article content Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise further capital and the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory and exchange approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80530 #distro

