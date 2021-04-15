Embossed NPWT Dressing Successfully Completes Clinical Safety Study

Hingham, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – Applied Tissue Technologies (ATT), an advanced wound care company, announced the publication of a peer reviewed study in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal® Global Open, “Utilization of a Novel Negative Pressure Platform Wound Dressing on Surgical Incisions: A Case Series”.

Applied Tissue Technologies brings advancements in wound healing to patients. This includes research and development supported by the United States Department of Defense to help wounded warriors at the point of injury, instances of prolonged field care and delayed evacuation, and also continuing through advanced levels of military medical care. www.appliedtissue.com@npwtsimplified

The PWD is supported in part by the United States Defense Health Agency (Small Business Innovation Research), USAMRAA, and USAMRMC through contract numbers W81XWH-18-2-0002, W81XWH-18-C-0143, W81XWH-19-2-0038 and W81XWH-16-0784. The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this report are those of the author(s) and should not be construed as an official Department of the Army position, policy or decision unless so designated by other documentation.

