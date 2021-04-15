Embossed NPWT Dressing Successfully Completes Clinical Safety Study
Hingham, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – Applied Tissue Technologies (ATT), an advanced wound care company, announced the publication of a peer reviewed study in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal® Global Open, “Utilization of a Novel Negative Pressure Platform Wound Dressing on Surgical Incisions: A Case Series”.
Key Takeaways:
- Additional Clinical Trial Data to come later in 2021.
- The FDA cleared, patented PWD is completely transparent, allowing for ongoing visual assessment of the wound without removing the dressing.
- A Newly Developed, Single-Use Pump will be launched later in 2021. The pump will have a fixed pressure, single button operation and a canister. It will be very compact, similar in size to a small mobile phone.
Applied Tissue Technologies brings advancements in wound healing to patients. This includes research and development supported by the United States Department of Defense to help wounded warriors at the point of injury, instances of prolonged field care and delayed evacuation, and also continuing through advanced levels of military medical care. www.appliedtissue.com@npwtsimplified
The PWD is supported in part by the United States Defense Health Agency (Small Business Innovation Research), USAMRAA, and USAMRMC through contract numbers W81XWH-18-2-0002, W81XWH-18-C-0143, W81XWH-19-2-0038 and W81XWH-16-0784. The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this report are those of the author(s) and should not be construed as an official Department of the Army position, policy or decision unless so designated by other documentation.
Contacts:
Michael Broomhead
781-366-3848
michael.broomhead@appliedtissue.com
Source: Applied Tissue Technologies
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80538
