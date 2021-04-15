Canadian Securities Exchange Reports Continued Strength in Trading and Financing Activity in March 2021

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE” or “the Exchange”) today announced its market statistics for the month of March 2021. Trading volume was the fourth highest monthly level on record, while trading value was the second highest. The total capital raised by CSE issuers in the first three months of the year was approximately $3.2 billion, compared to $3.7 billion raised in all of 2020.

“March was another exceptional month for the Canadian Securities Exchange,” said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. “While trading volume cooled down compared to our record monthly levels in February, we still had one of our best months ever on the trading side. Financing activity also remained very strong. CSE issuers completed 405 financings that raised $3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 261 financings that raised $1.2 billion in the same period last year. Our issuers have strong momentum across a wide variety of sectors, notably cannabis, mining, blockchain and psychedelics.”

Other Initiatives

On April 13, 2021, the CSE marked the conclusion of its first season of Tech Tuesdays – a weekly forum in which private and public technology companies showcased their innovative businesses to investors and industry stakeholders. Over 32 episodes, the series explored a wide variety of sub-segments in the tech space including healthcare, oil & gas, SaaS, food, automotive, and much more. Special episodes will continue to air throughout the spring and summer ahead of the second season this fall. To access past episodes of Tech Tuesdays, please visit the CSE TV YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/csetv.

On April 15, 2021, the CSE is taking part in The Future of Food 2.0 investor conference. The event will inform investors about the “next generation” of innovative food companies, focusing on key industry topics such as upcycled ingredients, vertical farming, pizza subscriptions and more. A combination of public and private companies will be presenting, including the CSE issuers MustGrow Biologics Corp. (MGRO) and Rritual Superfoods Inc. (RSF).