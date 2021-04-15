BTV Investor Alert Video: Danavation Technologies - State-of-the-Art Digital Smart Labels(TM)

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – Danavation Technologies Corp.™ (CSE: DVN) – Danavation’sstate-of-the-art Digital Smart Labels™ enable companies to automate labelling, price, product information, and promotions in real time.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/danavation-technologies-digital-smart-labels-investor-alert-60sec/

Danavation Technologies Corp.™ (CSE: DVN)

Danavation Technologies is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Apr 13th to 26th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

danavation.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces New Listings Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact:

Trina Schlingmann

(604) 664-7401 x 5

trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80570.

