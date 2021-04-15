Potloc Named a Best Workplace in Canada

Article content

Montreal, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – Potloc, Inc., the pioneer in leveraging social media’s reach and precision to improve the quality of consumer research, today announced that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Canada, and they ranked #29 on the list compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Key Takeaways:

Potloc recognized for its high-trust, high-performance workplace culture

Potloc employees see the Company’s workplace culture as a competitive advantage

Announcement follows Potloc CEO being named a Forbes Under 30 leader

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic-specific Best Workplace lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.