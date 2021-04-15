





Share this Story: Wealth Arranges Loan Extensions

Wealth Arranges Loan Extensions

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN)(the “Company” or “Wealth”) reports that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) acceptance, and pursuant to news releases dated February 11, 2019, March 6, 2019, March 29, 2019 and July 15, 2019, the Company has agreed to amend the terms of certain loan agreements (the “Loan Amendments”) entered into with one of its lenders, KF Business Ventures LP (the “Lender”), in February and March 2019 in the aggregate principal amount of $1,300,000 (the “Prior Loans”). Pursuant to the Loan Amendments, the term of the Prior Loans will be extended by 12 months and will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum compounded annually, payable on the maturity date. In connection with the Loan Amendments, the Company has agreed, subject to TSXV acceptance for filing, to issue in aggregate 5,306,112 non-transferable bonus common share purchase warrants (each, a “Bonus Warrant”) to the Lender. Each Bonus Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.245 per share for a period of twelve months. All securities issued pursuant to the Loan Amendments will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in Canada from the date of issuance. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wealth Arranges Loan Extensions Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. About Wealth Minerals Ltd. Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada, Mexico, Peru and Chile. The Company’s main focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America. To date, the Company has positioned itself to develop the Atacama Project alongside existing producers in the prolific Atacama region, where the Company has a substantial licenses package. The Company has also positioned itself to play a role in asset consolidation in Chile with various lithium properties throughout the country. Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. The Company also maintains and continues to evaluate a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration-stage projects.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. On Behalf of the Board of Directors of WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

“Hendrik van Alphen”

Hendrik van Alphen

Chief Executive Officer For further information, please contact: Marla Ritchie/Henk van Alphen or Tim McCutcheon

Phone: 604-331-0096

E-mail: info@wealthminerals.com Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, TSXV acceptance of the Loan Amendments and the issuance of the Bonus Warrants, the Company’s expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral properties, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company,including the development of the Company’s mineral assets, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “will”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained lithium demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with theLoan Amendments, the Bonus Warrants and future development of the Company’s mineral assets, including the Company’s Chilean lithium projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company’s ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, the fact that the Company’s interests in its mineral properties are options only and there is no guarantee that the Company’s interests in same, if earned, will be certain, requirements for additional capital, future prices of lithium, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations (including acceptance by the TSXV for the Loan Amendments and the Bonus Warrants), the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s latest interim Management Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company’s Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company’s mineral properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80589 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston