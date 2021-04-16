





Mushrooms on the Brain: Functional and Psychedelic Mushrooms Continue to Dominate Health and Medical Trends

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 16, 2021) – Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering functional mushrooms and plant-based food alternatives releases a special report on the growing dominance of both functional and psychedelic mushrooms in the current health and wellness sector, featuring Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV). Current medicinal trends and new research point to the phenomenal promise of fungi for the future of food, medicine and technology. Looking at just one single mushroom, Reishi, is used in many modern health and wellness products, according to Allied Market Research, "The global reishi mushroom market was valued at $3,096.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $5,059.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2027. In 2019, the powder reishi mushroom segment accounted for the highest share in the reishi mushroom market size."

Article content Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV), a provider of wellness and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both humans and pets just recently announced the launch and availability to purchase DailyLife CBD Immune, its immune boosting functional mushroom product. Featuring a combination of CBD and a spectrum of functional mushrooms (including Lion’s Mane), the tincture will be available for sale on the DailyLife CBD website. “It is my pleasure to announce that we have now launched our first functional mushroom product. We have been researching the power of medicinal mushrooms for some time and it is great to be able to bring to market a product that combines the power of mushrooms with the anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD. The overall goal is to offer natural products that can strongly benefit our health and, with regards to DailyLife CBD Immune, to boost and maintain a healthy immune system,” commented Rene Lauritsen, CEO at Link Reservations Inc. “Health and wellbeing have been absolutely front of mind for everyone in the past 12 months, so creating a product that can naturally benefit people is a great achievement,” he added. DailyLife CBD Immune features an organic blend of 13 different medicinal mushrooms, including Lions Mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Red Reishi, Cordyceps amongst others. By focusing on a variety of mushrooms, the product is able to encompass multiple immune boosting traits and benefits. In addition, DailyLife CBD Immune also includes 250mg of hemp oil CBD extract and 100mg of vitamin C which will add to the immune boosting benefits.

Article content “We are excited with the first launch of the functional mushroom range and we look forward to see the reception while we work on the other projects in the pipeline. We look forward to sharing more developments as they arise through press releases,” ended Lauritsen. Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, recently announced that it has published a new research report on Link Reservations, Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV). This report carries a price target of 10 . Link Reservations isn’t alone in pivoting off CBD wellness products into the functional mushroom category as NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. an investment issuer that provides capital and support services recently announced the launch of its first mushroom products in a new functional mushroom collection, which will live under the Way of Will brand. Way of Will, a natural wellness brand under New Wave and known for its aromatherapy-based products, revealed earlier this year that it will be introducing a new line of functional mushroom products in the upcoming months. Further to the announcement, the company is releasing the Functional Mushroom Powder and the Functional Mushroom Capsules from the collection to the U.S. market. Paving the way to a larger collection of specialty mushroom products, the mushroom powder and capsules will be the first step in Way of Will’s journey into the psychedelics space.

Article content The product launch, featuring a house-blend of five functional mushrooms and fungi available in both capsule and powder format, aim to naturally boost immunity. They are loaded with vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants that support a healthy immune system. The capsules are designed with ease of consumption and convenience in mind, while the powder allows for versatile use by mixing and incorporating it into foods and beverages. “Mushrooms are gaining popularity rapidly right now, but they’re not a new phenomenon in food and medicine. They have been used in certain regions of the world for centuries for a plethora of health and wellness purposes,” said Willie Tsang, founder and CEO of Way of Will. Looking at the psychedelic mushroom space, which has been mostly dominated by news on psilocybin, we are now just beginning to see growing interest in compounds other than psilocin in psychoactive mushroom strains. PsyBio Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the treatment of mental health and other disorders and a leader in the field of psychedelic research and drug development, has initiated process development of its proprietary biosynthetic formulation of norbaeocystin in collaboration with the Advanced Biofuels and Bioproducts Process Development Unit, a scale-up facility managed by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, a US Department of Energy national laboratory. Norbaeocystin is an analogue of psilocybin and is not a controlled substance. The Company has commenced Phase I of this process, including analytical chemistry technical transfer to establish detection methods for fermentation products and key feedstocks and metabolites.

Article content As both functional and psychoactive mushrooms continue to grow in popularity, much as we have seen in the cannabis industry, infrastructure and supply chains are the next hurdle the mushroom industry must look to address. Red Light Holland Corp., an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, RLH Netherlands B.V., has completed the acquisition of SR Wholesale B.V., one of the Netherlands’ premiere distributors for quality psychedelic truffles. In 2020, SR Wholesale generated over $2.44 Million in revenues[1], and over $822,0001 in gross profit, with approximately $400,0001 of cash and working capital currently on hand. SR Wholesale also distributes popular CBD products, cannabis seeds, smart shop items, and headshop products, among others. SR Wholesale has established a distribution network of over 400 companies that sell their products across Europe, including working with sub-distributors which provide products to over 1,000 shops in countries like the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Czech, Greece, UK, France, and Portugal. Founded in 2017, SR Wholesale has grown to become one of the most recognized and trusted distribution companies in the Netherlands. In connection with the Acquisition, Red Light Holland announced that Mr. Shai Ramsahai, Founder of SR Wholesale, has joined the Red Light Holland team on closing as Vice-President to oversee the integration of SR Wholesale into the Red Light Holland ecosystem, and grow the distribution business for Red Light Holland globally. The acquisition will create immediate synergies and enhance Red Light Holland’s growth and expansion strategy.

Article content “The acquisition of SR Wholesale marks the latest step in the Company’s growth and expansion strategy, as we continue to move forward with a positive business outlook focused on achieving revenue growth, profitability and value creation for our shareholders. We expect this transaction to serve as a launchpad for Red Light Holland to broaden operations, create new homes for our iMicrodose packs and build brand exposure into multiple European markets. Others companies in the sector can keep telling people or assuming how people should consume psilocybin years from now, while we will continue offering people what they want right now, while concentrating on immediate revenue, profit and growth” said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. “We are quite thrilled, after months of tough negotiations and careful due diligence, to move forward as the largest legal psychedelic distribution publicly traded company in the world.[2] As well, we are truly so pleased to work closely with Mr. Shai Ramsahai, who is one of the brightest, most determined and likeable entrepreneurs I’ve ever come across. And he is an absolute legend in the Netherlands!” Other companies in the psychedelic mushroom sector include MindMed, a clinical-stage psychedelic medicine biotech company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The Company is expanding its reach in psychedelic research and recently announced,” MindMed Announces the Publication of New Data on Personalized MDMA Dosing.”

According to Fortune Business Insights, "The global mushroom market was valued at 12.74 million tons (MT) in 2018 and is projected to reach 20.84 million tons (MT) by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.41% in the forecast period." As new research and developments provide mounting evidence supporting the use of functional and psychedelic mushrooms as sustainable, healthy medical and food alternatives, it seems the fantastic world of fungi will be the topic of much discussion for years to come.

