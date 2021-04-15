Defiance Commences Trading on OTCQX

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (“Defiance” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed an uplisting to the OTCQX Best Market.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for U.S. and international investors. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Chris Wright, Chairman & CEO, commented: “We are excited to conclude our upgrade and begin trading on the OTCQX, which will give investors better market information, transparency, liquidity, and ease of trading in the company’s stock.”

Zacatecas Update

The fully-financed Exploration program on our Zacatecas assets continues. Drilling commenced in early December and is well underway with a number of key target areas being tested. The company has submitted over 50% of the completed holes to analytical lab facilities, and expects to submit the remainder of the completed holes in the coming weeks.