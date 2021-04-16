





Bam Bam Expands Land Package at Majuba Hill District

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 16, 2021) – Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) (“Bam Bam“ or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that an additional 1.9 square miles (4.9 sq km) of private mineral land rights have been added to the Majuba Hill Project. The Company has acquired an additional 1200 acres (485 ha) of private mineral and surface rights. This brings the project to a total size of 15.1 square miles (39.2 sq km)/9,678 acres (3,917 ha). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bam Bam Expands Land Package at Majuba Hill District Back to video This new land further centralizes control of the emerging porphyry copper district under the Bam Bam umbrella. Figure 1 To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/80621_figure1enhanced.jpg David Greenway, President & CEO, commented: “I am pleased that we control the land package at the Majuba Hill District. Adding Section 27 and Section 33 means that over 26% of our land holdings at Majuba are on private ground, providing us much greater flexibility as we proceed with our 2021 drilling plans. The additional private land continues our strategy of controlling the Majuba Hill district size porphyry project. The goal for 2021 is to continue drilling to define the true depth and size of the deposit.”

Article content About Majuba Hill Property Majuba Hill is a large contiguous land position controlling the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District, located northeast of Reno, Nevada. The “Majuba Hill District” is comprised of extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims that are 100% controlled by Bam Bam Resources Corp. The land package is approximately 15.1 square miles (39.2 square km)/9,678 acres (3,917ha). The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. Reno and Elko are the major supply centers for exploration and mining activities in Nevada. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics would use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks and adjacent power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail – highway corridor. Mining is a common occupation in the area with several small to world class mines operating in the Winnemucca – Lovelock area over the past several decades. A well-trained and experienced mining workforce pool is available in Nevada when labor and expertise are required. The excellent location of Bam Bam’s Majuba Hill property, with already existing mining friendly infrastructure, will significantly reduce costs for exploration programs and future mining activities.

Article content Qualified Persons The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. “Buster” Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43- 101”). About Bam Bam Resources Corp. Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity. The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations. On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp. “David Greenway” David C. Greenway

President & CEO For further information, please contact: Joel Warawa

VP of Corporate Communications

E: jw@bambamresources.com

P: 1 (855) 475-0745

Article content Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80621 #distro

