





Share this Story: EZRaider Global Opens 48-hour Funding Round for Pre-IPO Bridge Capital

EZRaider Global Opens 48-hour Funding Round for Pre-IPO Bridge Capital

Article content Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – EZRaider Global (Video) announced today that it has opened a limited funding round for pre-IPO bridge capital. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. EZRaider Global Opens 48-hour Funding Round for Pre-IPO Bridge Capital Back to video Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qG6bekCy1sE EZRaider Global recently secured a $50M Commitment for post-IPO capital and intends to go public as soon as practicable given capital market conditions. EZRaider Global To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7779/80658_f76e875f347e4adc_001full.jpg “We are excited to offer an opportunity for accredited investors to have access to early investment positions in this company,” said Ezra Eickmeyer, CSO of EZRaider Global. EZRaider sales channels continue to expand in new jurisdictions around the world for both private and public sector customers with a diverse range of uses spanning from elderly care to military operations.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content EZRaider Global To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7779/80658_f76e875f347e4adc_002full.jpg “Our newest innovation, for example, allows us to offer our technology to airports for remote-control runway clearing using our autonomous robotics accessory. The expanding list of uses for this vehicle platform continues to amaze me,” said Mr. Eickmeyer. Sales growth has expanded in Asia, the Middle East, North and South America and Europe. Sales numbers for 2021 are expected to continue rising as more and more government and business customers move to adopt EV technology into their vehicle fleets. EZRaider Global To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7779/80658_f76e875f347e4adc_003full.jpg For more information about short-term EZRaider investment opportunities, please contact: Ezra Eickmeyer EZRaider Global CSO 360-301-1842 ezra@ezraiderus.com About EZRaider Global, Inc EZRaider is a proprietary electric vehicle platform that comes in 2wd, 4wd and 6wd options when combined with the Ecart trailer. It was originally developed in Israel for military troop mobility in the field and has since become available to governments and consumer markets in numerous countries, including the US. When paired with accessories, EZRaider vehicles are competitive for a wide variety of uses including urban commuting & errands, agriculture, off-road work and adventure, search and rescue, fire, security, military, enhanced mobility for disabled persons, golf, tourism, hunting, fishing, camping, facilities maintenance, micro-deliveries and more.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content EZRaider Global is located near Seattle, Washington. Safe Harbor Statement This press release has been prepared by EZRaider LLC (“EZ”) for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Nothing contained in this press release is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the presenter or EZ or any officer, director, employee, agent or advisor of EZ. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. Information provided in this video presentation speaks only as of the date hereof. This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor include statements concerning: future financial performance; projections on market share and market growth; future market opportunities; EZ’s products and technology and their expected performance characteristics, specifications and specific uses; and anticipated new product offerings and features. Actual results or trends could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to EZ at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. EZ assumes no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This press release also may contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we compete are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80658 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston